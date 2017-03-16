COSMOSQUAD - SHANE GAALAAS Drum Playthrough Video Of "Morbid Tango"

Vic Firth have posted a multi-cam drum playthrough video of Cosmosquad drummer Shane Gaalaas (Diesel Machine, MSG) performing the title track off the band's new album, "The Morbid Tango".

"The Morbid Tango" is Cosmosquad's first new studio album in a decade and also features guitarist Jeff Kollman (Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Glenn Hughes, Moog/Way) and bassist Kevin Chown (Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, Tarja, Paul Gilbert). The album was in large part recorded at Gaalaas's Crumb West Studios in Simi Valley, CA and co-produced and mixed by Gaalaas.

States Gaalaas: "It took awhile for the Cosmos to align itself once again but some things just happen all in good time… From our early writing jams, it was evident we were onto something profoundly cosmic. We could’ve easily made three records from all the ideas we had… just flowed out naturally and uninhibited. We used a couple of first takes live off the floor in there which rarely happens these days but, it just worked! This record feels right for me because it incorporates so many things that I love about music. Firstly, being spontaneity and synergic energy. It’s like the soup broth: If you get that right off the bat, you’re in good shape. There are some masterful arrangements that really take the listener on a ride. Akin to life, it paralleled so much of the roller coaster craziness we had going on during this time and really stretches some stylistic boundaries far into the abyss. The guys played their asses off musically and Jeff (Kollman)'s guitar brilliance takes it another step beyond. I love the balance between old school raw organic and modern production electronica. I think we found a nice recipe of both to keep the listener interested and curious as to what will happen next."

Tracklisting:



“Morbid Tango”

“Cyclops”

“The Ballad Of Rick James”

“Anatomy Of A Beatdown”

“Recollection Epilogue”

“Always Remember The Love”

“The Crosses”

“Still Life”

“Sangfroid”

“Beyond Death's Door”

“Beyond Death's Door Reprise”



The Morbid Tango mashup reel can be viewed below: