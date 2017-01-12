COSMOSQUAD To Launch New Album At Los Angeles’ Baked Potato

Los Angeles, CA progressive rock triumvirate Cosmosquad will return to L.A.'s venerable Baked Potato for a live double header this Saturday, January 14th to inaugurante 'The Morbid Tango', the group's first new studio album since 2007's highly acclaimed Acid Test. Sets will commence at 9.45pm and 11.30pm, respectively; fans will be able to advance purchase physical copies of the album at the show.



The Morbid Tango features founding members Jeff Kollman (Bombastic Meatbats, Glenn Hughes, Mogg/Way) on guitar and Shane Gaalaas (B'z, Diesel Machine, MSG) on drums, along with new addition Kevin Chown (Tarja, Bombastic Meatbats, Paul Gilbert) on bass whose musical association with Kollman goes back to the Edwin Dare days in the early '90's.



States Gaalaas: "Well, it took awhile for the Cosmos to align itself once again but some things just happen all in good time….. Chime in Kevin Chown! From our early writing jams, it was evident we were onto something profoundly cosmic. We could’ve easily made 3 records from all the ideas we had… just flowed out naturally and uninhibited. We used a couple of first takes live off the floor in there which rarely happens these days but, it just worked! This record feels right for me because it incorporates so many things that I love about music. Firstly, being spontaneity and synergic energy. It’s like the soup broth: If you get that right off the bat, you’re in good shape. There are some masterful arrangements that really take the listener on a ride. Akin to life, it paralleled so much of the roller coaster craziness we had going on during this time and really stretches some stylistic boundaries far into the abyss. The guys played their asses off musically and Jeff’s guitar brilliance takes it another step beyond. I love the balance between old school raw organic and modern production electronica. I think we found a nice recipe of both to keep the listener interested and curious as to what will happen next."



The Morbid Tango was conceived and recorded at Crumb West Studios in Simi Valley, CA, produced by the tandem of Shane Gaalaas and Jeff Kollman, and mixed by Gaalaas, with guest contributions coming from top LA session musicians Jeff Babko on keyboards, David Collier on percussion, and Jono Brown providing strings.

Tracklisting:



“Morbid Tango”

“Cyclops”

“The Ballad Of Rick James”

“Anatomy Of A Beatdown”

“Recollection Epilogue”

“Always Remember The Love”

“The Crosses”

“Still Life”

“Sangfroid”

“Beyond Death's Door”

“Beyond Death's Door Reprise”



The song “Recollection Epilogue” is currently streaming at this location. The Morbid Tango mashup reel can be viewed below: