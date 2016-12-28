Costa Rica’s AMETHYST To Have New Song Featured On Upcoming Imperative Music Compilation; “The Timekeeper” Music Video Streaming

December 28, 2016, an hour ago

news heavy metal amethyst

Costa Rica’s AMETHYST To Have New Song Featured On Upcoming Imperative Music Compilation; “The Timekeeper” Music Video Streaming

Imperative Music have announced that a new track from Costa Rica-based symphonic metal band, Amethyst, will be featured on the upcoming collection, Imperative Music Compilation CD Vol. 13.

Says Imperative Music: “Songwriting mature, along the music, they make striking and captivating constructions, all filled with the beautiful female voice of Fabiola Salas, wonderful!”

Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out Amethyst’s video for “The Timekeeper”:

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

BravePicks 2016 - DARKTHRONE's Artic Thunder #7

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews