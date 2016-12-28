Costa Rica’s AMETHYST To Have New Song Featured On Upcoming Imperative Music Compilation; “The Timekeeper” Music Video Streaming

Imperative Music have announced that a new track from Costa Rica-based symphonic metal band, Amethyst, will be featured on the upcoming collection, Imperative Music Compilation CD Vol. 13.

Says Imperative Music: “Songwriting mature, along the music, they make striking and captivating constructions, all filled with the beautiful female voice of Fabiola Salas, wonderful!”

Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out Amethyst’s video for “The Timekeeper”: