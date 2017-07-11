Costa Rica’s NOSTOC To Release ÆVUM Debut In August

Costa Rican extreme/progressive metallers Nostoc will self-release their stunning debut album ÆVUM on August 7th. Lyric video “Transmute” is streaming below.

One spin of ÆVUM and listeners will be floored at the realization that this is Nostoc's first full-length album, as the musical dynamics and musicians recalls band's that have spent years honing their craft. Blasting extremity meets progressive composition and melodic sensibility, packaged in a way that is cohesive, penetrating, and utterly unforgettable.

Tracklisting:

“A Path To Ascend”

“Saturnian Mindscope Introspection”

“The Artisan”

“Imbued In Æther”

“Transmute”

“The Anamnesic Voyage”

“Delirum”

“Transmute” lyric video: