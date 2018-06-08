Could BLACK SABBATH Reunite For Opening Of Commonwealth Games In Birmingham?; "That Would Be Fantastic," Says OZZY OSBOURNE (Video)

In a new interview with ITV News, Ozzy Osbourne is asked if he'd like to perform at the opening ceremony of the next Commonwealth Games - to be held in Birmingham, England - the city where his legendary band Black Sabbath formed in 1968.

“That would be fantastic, wouldn't it? Yeah, with Black Sabbath or with me," says Ozzy. Black Sabbath disbanded in 2017, playing their final show in Birmingham.

Note: Although ITV News suggests the games will take place in 2020, the year Ozzy's final world tour is set to wrap up, they are actually scheduled to take place from August 27th - July 7th, 2022.

During the interview, Ozzy also talks about his workout regimen, his sobriety, and his surprise at surviving to be 70 years old. Read more at ITV News, and watch the video below:

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about his final tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

Dates:

June

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks Festival

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival

17 - Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

20 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

26 - Krakow, Poland - Impact Festival

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Konig-Pilsner Arena

30 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

July

2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Live Park

August

30 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

September

1 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Amphitheatre

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center

21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October

2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena