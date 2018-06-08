Could BLACK SABBATH Reunite For Opening Of Commonwealth Games In Birmingham?; "That Would Be Fantastic," Says OZZY OSBOURNE (Video)
June 8, 2018, an hour ago
In a new interview with ITV News, Ozzy Osbourne is asked if he'd like to perform at the opening ceremony of the next Commonwealth Games - to be held in Birmingham, England - the city where his legendary band Black Sabbath formed in 1968.
“That would be fantastic, wouldn't it? Yeah, with Black Sabbath or with me," says Ozzy. Black Sabbath disbanded in 2017, playing their final show in Birmingham.
Note: Although ITV News suggests the games will take place in 2020, the year Ozzy's final world tour is set to wrap up, they are actually scheduled to take place from August 27th - July 7th, 2022.
During the interview, Ozzy also talks about his workout regimen, his sobriety, and his surprise at surviving to be 70 years old. Read more at ITV News, and watch the video below:
"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Osbourne says about his final tour. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."
Dates:
June
8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks Festival
15 - Paris, France - Download Festival
17 - Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival
20 - Halden, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
26 - Krakow, Poland - Impact Festival
28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Konig-Pilsner Arena
30 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival
July
2 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona
8 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Live Park
August
30 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
September
1 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
4 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
6 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
8 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Amphitheatre
10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
12 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Center
21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
30 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
October
2 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena