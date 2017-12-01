Could IRON MAIDEN Use Hybrid Airship For Touring? - "We Could Call It The Ed Zeppelin," Says BRUCE DICKINSON; Video

In the new video below from the Associated Press, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson shares the joys of flying his band while on tour.

The rock star chairman of Cardiff Aviation says he is confident of a major investment that will bring about a turnaround in the company’s fortunes next year, reports WalesOnline.

After a painful year which saw embarrassing headlines over non-payment of wages and overdue rent, Bruce Dickinson is looking forward to the prospect of a multi-million pound injection of much-needed capital from overseas investors. And he says the company has already seen an upturn in its aircraft maintenance and repair business after the instrument landing system (ILS) at its St Athan base was finally cleared for use.

The Iron Maiden singer, whose recently published autobiography is currently in the bestseller lists in several countries, said: “This has been a really great November-December for us. The hanger’s full, we’ve got aircraft outside waiting to come in, and we’re bidding on a significant amount of work that would basically keep this workforce and some additional people busy pretty much for the whole year [2018].”

Read the full story at WalesOnline.