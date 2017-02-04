Could MICHAEL ANTHONY Return To VAN HALEN? - “I’m Obviously Open To It,” Says The Bassist; Video

Sayaka Shiomi spoke with former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony at the 2017 NAMM show, held recently in Anaheim, California. In addition to talking about his gear and the future return of Chickenfoot, Michael also comments on fulfilling fans wishes and possibly reuniting with his Van Halen bandmates.

“You know, I’m always the guy that says never say never,” says Anthony. “But, you know, right now, I'm just having fun doing what I'm doing, and if it happens, it'll happen. I'm obviously open to it, if something happens with it. Next year, I guess, is the 40th anniversary of our first album, so who knows?"

Watch the interview below: