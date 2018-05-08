COUNT RAVEN – Metal Blade To Reissue High On Infinity, Messiah Of Confusion Albums On Vinyl

After successfully launching the first two Count Raven albums Destruction Of The Void and Storm Warning on vinyl it is time to re-issue the next two albums, High On Infinity and Messiah Of Confusion on June 15th.

Both albums will be available on vinyl for the first time ever and have been remastered by Patrick W. Engel for the best sound quality possible and include bonus tracks (from the CD re-issues) as well as posters.

Count Raven formed in 1989 and established themselves in the worldwide heavy metal scene as a unique Doom band, able to deliver sadness and depth in highly emotional and heavy songs.

High On Infinity Gatefold 2LP reissue:

-180g black vinyl

-Red orange vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

-Yellow ochre marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

-Marigold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

-Amber marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

Messiah Of Confusion Gatefold 2LP reissue:

-180g black vinyl

-Pale violet red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 500)

-Soft lilac vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

-Pastel apricot marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

-Wine-red marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 200)

Preorder the albums on EMP or at their eBay store.