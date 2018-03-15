COUNT RAVEN - Storm Warning, Destruction Of The Void Albums To Be Reissued On Vinyl, Digital

Metal Blade Records announces a new agreement with Swedish doom metal legends Count Raven to release their first four albums on vinyl. Three of them will be available on vinyl for the first time ever.

The series starts on April 27th with the releases of Destruction Of The Void and Storm Warning. Count Raven formed in 1989 and released their debut Storm Warning in 1990. The album made quite a few waves in the heavy metal underground. 1992's Destruction Of The Void established Count Raven in the worldwide heavy metal scene as a very unique doom band, able to deliver sadness and depth in highly emotional and heavy songs.

The Storm Warning vinyl has been out of print for ages while Destruction Of The Void has not yet been available on vinyl at all. Both have been remastered by Patrick W. Engel for the best sound quality possible and include bonus tracks (from the CD reissues) as well as posters.

See below for an overview of vinyl versions. Pre-order your copies now at Indie Merch, EMP or at the Metal Blade eBay store. Both albums are also available on all digital platforms.

Count Raven - Destruction Of The Void Gatefold-2-LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl

- burnt sienna orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- orange-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear pastel rose marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- dark maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

Count Raven - Storm Warning Gatefold-2-LP reissue:

- 180g black vinyl

- clear rusty brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- orange-brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear salmon pink marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear yellow ochre marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

(Photo - Albena Tsolova)