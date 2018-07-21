COUNTERPARTS Announce Private Room EP; "Monument" Video Streaming; Fall US Tour Confirmed

Canadian metal/hardcore band Counterparts has announced plans to release a new EP titled Private Room on September 7th via Pure Noise Records. The release will coincide with their Private Room Tour, that will take place in the US this fall with Being As An Ocean. Tickets are available here.

Today, Counterparts has debuted a video for their brand new single “Monument”. Watch below, and pre-order the Private Room EP here.

“Private Room is a collection of B sides from the last two records that we think deserve to see the light of day. The EP is dedicated to our love of private room karaoke and all of our friends/fans that put up with our psycho bullshit on and off stage.” - Brendan Murphy

Tracklisting:

"Monument"

"Selfishly I Sink"

"We Forgive"

"Monument" video:





Tour dates:

September

20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

26 - Detroit, MY - The Shelter

27 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

29 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

October

2 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

6 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

12 - Dallas, TX - RBC

13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

14 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground

15 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

17 - Orlando, FL - Sound Bar

18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

19 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry