COUNTERPARTS Announce Private Room EP; "Monument" Video Streaming; Fall US Tour Confirmed
July 21, 2018, an hour ago
Canadian metal/hardcore band Counterparts has announced plans to release a new EP titled Private Room on September 7th via Pure Noise Records. The release will coincide with their Private Room Tour, that will take place in the US this fall with Being As An Ocean. Tickets are available here.
Today, Counterparts has debuted a video for their brand new single “Monument”. Watch below, and pre-order the Private Room EP here.
“Private Room is a collection of B sides from the last two records that we think deserve to see the light of day. The EP is dedicated to our love of private room karaoke and all of our friends/fans that put up with our psycho bullshit on and off stage.” - Brendan Murphy
Tracklisting:
"Monument"
"Selfishly I Sink"
"We Forgive"
"Monument" video:
Tour dates:
September
20 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage
22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
26 - Detroit, MY - The Shelter
27 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
28 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
29 - St Louis, MO - Fubar
30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
October
2 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
5 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
6 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
9 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
12 - Dallas, TX - RBC
13 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
14 - Houston, TX - Houston Underground
15 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
17 - Orlando, FL - Sound Bar
18 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
19 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry