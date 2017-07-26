COUNTERPARTS Streaming New Song “No Servant Of Mine”

Canadian metal/hardcore band Counterparts has debutrd a new song titled “No Servant Of Mine.” The track is featured on the band’s forthcoming album, You’re Not You Anymore, that’s due out on September 22nd via Pure Noise Records. Preorder the record now at this location.

“‘No Servant’ is about relationships failing whether they be romantic, platonic or business oriented. One way or another, the connection between two or more people is gone and we have to carry on knowing that it may be for the better. The song is my way of saying ‘If you no longer care, then go. You don't need to stay because you owe me nothing.’” - Brendan Murphy (vocals)

The band is currently on the road with the Vans Warped Tour.For a complete list of dates, head here.

You're Not You Anymore tracklisting:

“Walk Away Slowly”

“Bouquet”

“Arms Like Teeth”

“No Servant Of Mine”

“Haunt Me”

“Swim Beneath My Skin”

“Thieves”

“Rope”

“A Memory Misread”

“Fragile Limbs”

“You’re Not You Anymore”

"No Friend Of Mine":

“Bouquet” video:

Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Counterparts formed in 2007 and currently features Brendan Murphy on vocals, Adrian Lee and Blake Hardman on guitars, Kyle Brownlee on drums and Tyler Williams on bass. To date, the band has released four studio albums and an EP, including their 2013-breakout album The Difference Between Hell and Home, which debuted at #49 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

(Photo - Trey Hales)