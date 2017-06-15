COUNTERPARTS To Release You’re Not You Anymore Album In September; “Bouquet” Music Video Streaming

Canadian melodic-hardcore band Counterparts have announced that they will release their fifth studio album, You’re Not You Anymore, on September 22nd through New Damage Records in Canada. Additionally, the band has debuted the video for lead track, “Bouquet” (streaming below), and has launched a pre-order for the record here.

"YNYA is the perfect blend of every record we've released prior. I feel like we did a great job at capturing the best parts of Counterparts. Not to sound like a broken record, but these are definitely the coolest songs we've ever written. I really do hope you enjoy it. If not, I'm sorry and I guess we'll try harder next time." - Brendan Murphy (vocals)

Counterparts’ forthcoming record follows the band’s 2015 release, Tragedy Will Find Us. The news comes just a few days before the band kicks off their summer-long run on the Vans Warped Tour. For a complete list of dates, head here.

You're Not You Anymore tracklisting:

“Walk Away Slowly”

“Bouquet”

“Arms Like Teeth”

“No Servant Of Mine”

“Haunt Me”

“Swim Beneath My Skin”

“Thieves”

“Rope”

“A Memory Misread”

“Fragile Limbs”

“You’re Not You Anymore”

“Bouquet” video:

Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, Counterparts formed in 2007 and currently features Brendan Murphy on vocals, Adrian Lee and Blake Hardman on guitars, Kyle Brownlee on drums and Tyler Williams on bass. To date, the band has released four studio albums and an EP, including their 2013-breakout album The Difference Between Hell and Home, which debuted at #49 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

