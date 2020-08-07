COUNTESS Release New Single “Pagan Man”

Dutch metal veterans Countess have released a new single. The song “Pagan Man” represents the band’s first original new material since 2016’s full-length Fires Of Destiny. It is also the first release to feature the band’s new guitarist Valgard, who joined the group last year.

“Pagan Man” is a raw yet melodic slab of Countess’ unique take on black metal, enshrined in an old school sound that will surely leave the fans wanting more. Currently the band are in the process of recording their as yet untitled next full-length album. More news on the new record to follow soon.

“Pagan Man” is available on all major digital platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. It is also available as a free download from Countess’ official Bandcamp store.

(Photo by: Sidekick Photo)