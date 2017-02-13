COURTESANS - Official Video For New Song "Mesmerise" Released

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album 1917 and last year's successful Pledge Music campaign, doom pop act Courtesans will release their new 5-song EP, Better Safe Than Sober, on March 31st. Check out the official video for the new song "Mesmerise" below.

Hailing from London, England, Courtesans are reminiscent of Aegis-era Theatre Of Tragedy according to BraveWords scribe Carl Begai.

Tracklist:

"Mesmerise"

"Feel The Same"

"John Doe"

"Knowhere"

"The Tide"

The band has issued the following statement: "We want more women to pick up instruments. Be musicians, tour managers, sound engineers... Don’t leave it up to the boys, but do not dumb down your femininity to be respected, be yourself and be free! We want to not only encourage women in music but for more men to accept that it is ok to look up to female artists."