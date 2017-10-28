COURTESANS Release New Video "Feel The Same"; UK Headline Tour Dates Announced

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album 1917 and last year's successful Pledge Music campaign, doom pop act Courtesans released their 5-song EP, Better Safe Than Sober, on March 31st. The band is out supporting Wednesday 13 for three shows and have released a new video to coincide with the gigs. Check out "Feel The Same" below, the second music video to be taken from the EP and lands ahead if a UK headline tour this November and December.

The Courtesans on "Feel The Same" - "A tale of deception, desperation and resignation. It’s about a hollow belief in other people’s honour, honesty and good intentions when dealing with your emotions.Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real."

Courtesans dates are as follows:

October

28 - London, O2 - Academy Islington (with Wednesday 13)

November

23 - Cardiff, Wales - The Moon

24 - Bristol, UK - Mothers Ruin

25 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

26 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

30 - London, UK - The Black Heart

December

1 - Leicester, UK - Duffy's Bar

2 - Nottingham, UK - The Red Room

3 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront Studio

6 - Birmingham, UK - The Flapper

7 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - Audio

9 - Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

10 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers