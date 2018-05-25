COURTESANS To Headline At Metal 2 The Masses 2018 In London

UK-based doom pop band Courtesans have checked in with the following update:

"We are very pleased to announce our first and possibly only London headline show of 2018. We will be playing on Saturday, July 7th at the Dome, Tufnell Park as special guests of Metal 2 The Masses London 2018.



We will be performing a full set immediately after the competition and will be on stage at 9.30pm, performing tracks from Better Safe Than Sober and new tracks that will be appearing on our new album that we are currently recording.



We look forward to seeing you there at what promises to be a very special night."

Go to this location for information on Metal 2 The Masses.

Courtesans recently recorded a couple of tracks acoustically. Check out 'Walking On Waves' below"

The clip below is an exclusive interview with Sinead La Bella, Saffire Sanchez, Agnes Jones of Courtesans for the radio show Louder with Ore B on Rhino Radio (RhinoRadio.co.uk). It was conducted in Birmingham, England on December 6th, 2017. During the interview they discuss the effects of bullying and supporting the Sophie Lancaster Foundadtion, which was launched after 20 year-old Sophie Lancaster was beaten to death in August 2007 for looking "different."

Following the release of their acclaimed debut album 1917 and 2016's successful Pledge Music campaign, Courtesans released their 5-song EP, Better Safe Than Sober, on March 31st, 2017. Check out "Feel The Same" below, the second music video to be taken from the EP

The Courtesans on "Feel The Same" - "A tale of deception, desperation and resignation. It’s about a hollow belief in other people’s honour, honesty and good intentions when dealing with your emotions.Holding on to what you thought you were told was true but being confronted with the chilling reality of having been lied to and then left alone to battle the pain of understanding the lies you were spun, questioning everything you thought was real."

Photo by Svenja Block