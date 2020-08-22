COYOTE BAD TRIP Unveil "Guerra Divina" Video

Brazilian thrash / death band, Coyote Bad Trip, debuts their first official video, "Guerra Divina", recorded in the city of Jacareí, in São Paulo. The clip features the special participation of Niko Teixeira on drums, who currently plays in the bands Genocídio and Tormentor Bestial. "Guerra Divina" is the first single from the new studio album entitled Raça [Des] Humana, which will be released in the first half of 2021.

Formed by the trio Gabriel Arrebola, Luke Cassimiro and Tiago Ratão in 2018, Coyote Bad Trip are three boys who have been conquering the São Paulo underground scene doing metal crossover with political themes and strong social criticism. Their influences include: Slayer, Municipal Waste, Death, The Black Dahlia Murder, Exodus and Krisiun.

Coyote Bad Trip's debut album Ascensão e Queda, was released at the beginning of the year 2020, bringing thrash metal with strong notes of punk and hardcore, with works on the theme og the government's neglect of drug addicts, with lyrics purposely acidic.

The band also has its own festival, Bad Trip Metal Fest, which had its first edition in February 2020 and promises a second edition in 2021.

