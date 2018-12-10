COZY POWELL Birthday Bash To Feature Performances From Former BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, MSG Members

The inaugural Cozy Powell Birthday Bash will be held at the Robin 2 in Bilston, UK on December 29th - an evening of special guests to celebrate the music of legendary rock drummer Cozy Powell, who perished in a high-speed car crash in April 1998 at the age of 50.

Organizers state: "We’re extremely pleased to announce the inaugural Cozy Powell Birthday Bash at the Robin 2, Bilston on 29th December; an evening celebrating the life and work of the legendary drummer featuring music from former members of Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Whitesnake, The Michael Schenker Group, etc."

Artists scheduled to appear include: Neil Murray, Tony Martin, Doogie White, Chris Childs, Nathan James, Carl Sentence, Richard Bailey, Jim Kirkpatrick, Harry James, Mike Terrana, Russell Gilbrook, Bob Richards, Ian Wills, Peter Knight, Neil Taylor, Esta Rowley, Chris Buck.

All proceeds go to Cozy's preferred charity, World Animal Protection UK. Tickets available ONLY at this location. NOT available through The Robin 2 box office.