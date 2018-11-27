CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Second Leg Of North American Cryptoriana Tour; WEDNESDAY 13, RAVEN BLACK To Support

November 27, 2018, 37 minutes ago

news black death cradle of filth wednesday 13 raven black

CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Second Leg Of North American Cryptoriana Tour; WEDNESDAY 13, RAVEN BLACK To Support

UK-based extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth, will return to North America once again in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay. For the second leg of their North American onslaught, the band has enlisted industrial/metal shock rocker Wednesday 13 as well as theatrical metal new comers Raven Black.

Comments Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth: "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour. The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can’t wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!"

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, here. Confirmed dates are listed below.

March
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell

April
1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live
9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

(Photo - Artūrs Bērziņš)



Featured Audio

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews