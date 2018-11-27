CRADLE OF FILTH Announce Second Leg Of North American Cryptoriana Tour; WEDNESDAY 13, RAVEN BLACK To Support
November 27, 2018, 37 minutes ago
UK-based extreme metal icons, Cradle Of Filth, will return to North America once again in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay. For the second leg of their North American onslaught, the band has enlisted industrial/metal shock rocker Wednesday 13 as well as theatrical metal new comers Raven Black.
Comments Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth: "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour. The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can’t wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!"
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, here. Confirmed dates are listed below.
March
7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
8 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
15 - Calgary, AB - Marquee
16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlight Room
18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
25 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
29 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre
30 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
31 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial Bell
April
1 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
7 - Newport News, VA - Boathouse Live
9 - Greensboro, NC - Cone Denim Entertainment Center
10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
(Photo - Artūrs Bērziņš)