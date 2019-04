CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist / Keyboardist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Becoming A Solo Artist: Was It Worth It?" (Video)

Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the follwing update from her official YouTube channel:

"Another topic people keep asking me about is being a solo artist vs. being in a band. Then you have me who a crazy enough to do both and then some. I’m posting videos weekly, so don’t forget to subscribe..."

Check out Lindsay's YouTube channel here.

UK's legendary extreme metal icons Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.

Cradle Of Filth recently announced their return to North America in support of their latest album Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay. For the second leg of their North American onslaught, the band has enlisted industrial/metal shock rocker Wednesday 13 as well as theatrical metal new comers Raven Black. Check out a trailer promoting the tour:

For the first time in years, Cradle Of Filth's set will feature an all new, massive stage production.

Comments Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth: "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour. The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can’t wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!"

Tickets on-sale here. Remaining dates are listed below.

April

14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues