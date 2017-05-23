CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Guests On New ASCENDANT Track "Morning Light"
Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft is a featured guest on the song "Morning Light" from Dubai-based Ascendant's new album, A Thousand Echoes. The track is streaming below, go to this location to check out the album. Lindsay has posted a video message commenting on recording the song with the band.
For information on Ascendant go to this location.