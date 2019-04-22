CRADLE OF FILTH - Behind-The-Scenes, Interview And Live Footage From Minneapolis Show Posted

Below is interview, behind-the-scenes and live footage with Cradle Of Filth shot for Rockabilia when the band annihilated the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on March 20th.

Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.