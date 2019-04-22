CRADLE OF FILTH - Behind-The-Scenes, Interview And Live Footage From Minneapolis Show Posted
April 22, 2019, an hour ago
Below is interview, behind-the-scenes and live footage with Cradle Of Filth shot for Rockabilia when the band annihilated the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on March 20th.
Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.
April
24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
25 - Paris, France - La Machine
26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7
27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.