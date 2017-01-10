CRADLE OF FILTH Check In From The Studio - "A Somewhat Furious Week Of Guitar Overkill"

Currently in the studio working on a new Cradle Of Filth album, frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:

"Things are coming along very fluently in Grindstone Studios for the new as-yet-untitled Cradle Of Filth album, with Richard Shaw now laying down his solos, acoustic and overdubs at the end of a somewhat furious week of guitar overkill. And I can testify to the fact that it’s sounding both maleficent and magnificent indeed! The beginning of next week sees the arrival of Ashok from the Czech Republic to lay down his side of the guitar work. Dark, exciting times indeed!"

Cradle Of Filth recently checked in with some additional good news:

"New fully-sleeved old school Cradle Of Filth designs now available from HeavyMetalOnline. And yes! We have the infamous Jesus... shirt."

In July 2015, New Zealand-based Stuff.com picked up a thread launched in June 2015 regarding the enduring legacy of Cradle Of Filth's infamous "Jesus Is A Cunt" shirt, which is celebrating its 24th birthday in 2017. An excerpt from their interview with frontman Dani Filth is available below:

"The premise behind the shirt, remember we were young, ... it was more of an anarchic thing more than anything else. Jesus is there because we were looking for a mythological character to sum up the apathy ... that anarchic statement. The religious side of it was obviously there to stir up a bit of controversy at the time but when those shirts were first introduced we were just a small band starting out."

He pauses for a moment before uttering the word "silly."

"It seems strange that 20 odd years on it keeps resurfacing in such a manner," Filth says of that t-shirt. "I think it will always be a bit of a bugbear for the band but at the end of the day it's something that happened. When I get to the pearly gates I'll have to explain my way out of it."

What will you say, Mr Filth?

"You know what, it worked out okay for you – we kept your name alive."

Photo(left to right): Richard Shaw, Scott Atkins (Slave-Driver)