CRADLE OF FILTH Check In from The Studio - "The Album Is Sounding Sick..."

Currently in the studio working on a new Cradle Of Filth album, the band has checked in with another brief update:

"Half way through Ashok's guitars for the new Cradle album as of today (Friday, January 13th). The album is sounding sick, sick like a venomous-headed hydra belching thick black spumes of virulent smoke over a landscape of nails. That sick! More updates to follow..."

Frontman Dani Filth recently checked in with the following:

"The album is sounding very elaborate, even now with just the drum arsenal and four guitar tracks laid down, calling to mind the bastard lovechild betwixt 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 1998’s Cruelty And The Beast. Prepare to be bedazzled, pummelled, bedazzled and pummelled once again when this leviathan rises. Also includes a Cradle-lized cover of Annihilator’s classic title track 'Alice In Hell', as personally endorsed by Jeff Waters."