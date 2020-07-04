CRADLE OF FILTH Considering Livestream Show With Full Stage Production, Seeking Fan Feedback

On July 2nd, Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth posted the following message on social media:

"Today we are showing our support of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign, which aims to publicly and politically highlight the problems that the UK live music industry is facing, and to call on government action in the form of financial aid and a defined timeline as to when the industry can reopen. Please show your support for live music and share a photo or video from the last gig you went to on your social media, tagging it #LetTheMusicPlay.

This is merely a question to gauge consensus, but how would you guys and ghouls feel about a 10-15 dollar pricing on possibly the only show you’ll see of the band this year, with full production in a unique venue? This has to be planned meticulously as we’re an international ensemble, which means that band and crew members mostly live in different countries in Europe.

A probing question from me to you, but one I most definitely need to ask..."

Go to Dani Filth's official Facebook page here to offer your feedback.

Dani previously issued the following message:

"Greetings Fellow Filthlings,

Due to the horrid pandemic roiling all around us, most people have been hit hard financially by the ongoing 'lockdown' scenario and none more close to the collective Cradle family’s hearts than the legendary Crewdle Of Filth, who sit in limbo as the band continue recording their forthcoming new album, with fiends and families of their own to support in these difficult times.

With this in mind, I felt it incumbent upon me to reach out to all of our fans to try and help the crew in any little way possible to survive this crisis. The touring industry is built of self-employed workers, they are with us day-in, day-out making the shows happen and with no concerts or tours happening, well…

I realise it’s a desperate-looking measure, but desperate times clarion-call these demands and therefore I hope, as part of our greater unholy Worldwide alliance, you would consider a small donation to their just and worthy cause. Anything you can muster would be immensely appreciated and thank-you all once again from the turgid depths of our filthy hearts for your understanding.

Click the stink below to contribute if you please!

Bestial wishes in the Era Horrificus..."

To assist the Cradle Of Filth road crew go to this location.