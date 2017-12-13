CRADLE OF FILTH - Cruelty And The Beast 20th Anniversary Remixed Version "Is Sounding Utterly Killer"

Dani Filth, frontman for UK-based black metallers Cradle Of Filth, has issued the following update:

"Hi there pop pickers! I am spending the next couple of days working with Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios deep in the heart of the Suffolk countryside - in frostbitten melancholia - on the Cruelty And The Beast anatomical remix. That's a total remix, not a remaster!



The album - which will be released next year to honour it's 20th anniversary - is sounding utterly killer. Waaay better sounding without losing any of its dark, magickal atmosphere. And the weather couldn't be any more perfect for it, save maybe it were to thunder and lightning...."

Cradle Of Filth's new record, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

Artūrs Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography - best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

