CRADLE OF FILTH Drummer MARTIN "MARTHUS" SKAROUPKA Posts "You Will Know The Lion By His Claw" Live Drum Cam Footage

Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka has posted live drum can footage of "You Will Know The Lion By His Claw", shot back in February during the band's European tour. Check it out below.

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's headline show at Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland on March 7th. Watch below:

Cradle Of Filth is currently on the road in the US and Canada. Go to this location for their complete itinerary.