CRADLE OF FILTH - European Tour Dates For Winter 2018 Announced

Black metallers Cradle Of Filth will hit the road once again in Europe this winter in support of their latest album, Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay. The first round of dates has been announced, with more due to be confirmed soon.

November

10 - Winter Invasion Festival - Bindlach, Germany

December

1 - Masters of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic

8 - Oskorei Midvinter Festival - Kyiv, Ukraine

12 - Melna Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia

13 - Klubbis Tapper - Tallinn, Estonia

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth was recently interviewed by Rock Sins at Download Festival, an excerpt follows:

Cryptoriana (released in September 2017) is still fresh in people’s minds and you are still touring it, but are you already thinking about the next album and where you can go.

Dani: "Yeah, you know when you’re on tour you always come up with a lot of new ideas, and we spend a lot of time together, and we’ve been doing a lot of sightseeing as band members on this tour,we climbed up a mountain in Chile, went to the pyramids in Mexico. In Japan we went to all the temples we could find, and because of that we’ve had a lot of time to bond and talk and come up with ideas, so we’ve got some really good ideas and we need to sit down and work on them. But they’re really fresh and exciting, I’m excited by it, obviously it’s going to be very different from the last two records. I think we pushed that envelope as far as we could go, and I think the next one is going to be a bit of an eye opener."

"I think we are going to do a lot more shorter songs, and we are going to experiment a lot more, but I think there’s going to be a lot of things where people go ‘Fuck me, that’s intense!’ I mean we know what works, like when we were on Sony and everybody was expecting us to be the next Backstreet Boys and we brought out a 78 minute long album that was literally falling off the edge of the CD, that was probably the most extreme thing we ever did and I’m proud of that, and I’m proud of the fact that we spent £180, 000 on the album (laughs) and got this massive orchestra because I think that was the last time any money was spent in an extreme market, on being that exotic and I’m all about that."

