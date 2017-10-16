CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH - "I've Enjoyed Every Single Album We've Done, Every Single Line-up We've Had"

Cradle Of Filth’s new album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, is out now via Nuclear Blast Records. Frontman Dani Filth recently discussed the record and the evolution of the band with Finland's Metalliluola. Check out the interview below.

Dani: "We have arrived at a good lineup. It's a journey and I've enjoyed every single album we've done, every single lineup we've had. We've got a really strong lineup at the present. People are really into what we're doing. It's a bit of a renaissance of the band. We've had a very illustrious career."

The new record was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK by the very honourable Scott Atkins, esq. who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums. Dani sat in during the mix, serving up flaming mugs of teas, making the studio couch his own and lending his ears when necessary.

The cover artwork by Artūrs Bērziņš can be seen below. Bērziņš is the mastermind behind the new record’s artwork, photography and videography – best known for his defiant neo-symbolism raster graphics and oil paintings; postmodern interpretations of classic myths. He has been proclaimed as a “sacred monster of Latvian postmodernism”.

Tracklisting:

“Exquisite Torments Await”

“Heartbreak And Seance”

“Achingly Beautiful”

“Wester Vespertine”

“The Seductiveness Of Decay”

“Vengeful Spirit”

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw”

“Death And The Maiden”

“The Night At Catafalque Manor”

“Alison Hell”

“Achingly Beautiful” lyric video:

“You Will Know The Lion By His Claw” lyric video:

“Heartbreak And Seance” video: