CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH Looks Back On Cruelty And The Beast - "I Don't Think Anyone Expects A Creation Of Theirs To Blow Up That Big"

Ireland's Overdrive caught up with Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, who discussed playing Cruelty And The Beast live in its entirety, the planned re-isue for the album, as well as plans for the follow-up to Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay from 2017. Following is an excerpt.

Overdrive: Looking back at the initial release of Cruelty…, during recording did you think it was going to be as iconic as it ended up being?

Dani: "Well, for starters it was a lot of work. It felt like there was a curse on us while we were making Cruelty And The Beast because we kept running into so many issues. Once it was complete it just felt like a huge weight had lifted. As for being iconic, well, we definitely tried to stand out and bring something new to an audience, and while we hoped it would get an interesting reception, I don’t think anyone expects a creation of theirs to blow up that big. It was definitely nice."

Overdrive: Will the remixing/remastering of Cruelty… be a relief for you, due to some criticism in regards to the sound work?

Dani: "No – I think it sounded great when it was done! It’s just that things have moved on. It was an intentional drum sound. Well… I won't go into that either, but the new sound is incredible. We had to literally dissect the album and build it back up again. It was all from the original tapes, and they had to be baked to bring the original sound back to life. The hardest thing was retaining the atmosphere, to make it sound very modern and big."

Read the complete interview here.

(Photo - Artūrs Bērziņš)