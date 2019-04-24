CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH On Covering ANNIHILATOR's "Alison Hell" - "It's Very Reminiscent Of The Rest Of The Material On Cryptoriana"

Robb Chavez of Robbs MetalWorks met up with Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre on April 15th during the band's headline run. They discuss the reception to Cryptoriana album, covering Annihilator's 'Allison Hell', the band's line-up (and how they are family), plans to remix and remaster Cruelty & The Beast, subsequent shows dedicated to its 20 year anniversary, and much more.

Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.

April

24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

25 - Paris, France - La Machine

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7

27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry

29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC

Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.