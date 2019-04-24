CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH On Covering ANNIHILATOR's "Alison Hell" - "It's Very Reminiscent Of The Rest Of The Material On Cryptoriana"
April 24, 2019, an hour ago
Robb Chavez of Robbs MetalWorks met up with Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theatre on April 15th during the band's headline run. They discuss the reception to Cryptoriana album, covering Annihilator's 'Allison Hell', the band's line-up (and how they are family), plans to remix and remaster Cruelty & The Beast, subsequent shows dedicated to its 20 year anniversary, and much more.
Cradle Of Filth will perform their 1998 album, Cruelty And The Beast, on a string of exclusive European dates this month. Support on the shows listed below comes from The Spirit.
April
24 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
25 - Paris, France - La Machine
26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z-7
27 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
29 - Warszaw, Poland - Progresja
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - MMC
Tickets at cradleoffilth.com/tour.