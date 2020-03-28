CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH - "The Album Is Coming Along Fabulously..."

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has started the weekend off with the following update:

"Good morning, World! The album is coming along fabulously, so it appears that due to Ashok and Daniel not being able to make it to the studio from their respective countries for now, yours ghoulie will begin his stint on Monday, providing all is well. Exciting and disturbing times indeed! Keep safe and don’t be a c**t by staying away from social interaction for the immediate future."

At the beginning of March, COF drummer Martin "Marthus" Skaroupka checked in with some clips and the following message:

"All good here. Everything is going well."