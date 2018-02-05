CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman On SLAYER Announcing Retirement - "I Hope It's Not Their Last Tour; If The Money's Right People Come Out Of Retirement"

Prior to Cradle Of Filth's January 28th show in Berlin, Germany frontman Dani Filth spoke with Sam Sheppard for Mammoth Metal TV. In the clip below Dani discusses the new COF album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, the forthcoming re-issue of Cruelty And The Beast, and Slayer's recently announced retirement.

Dani recently checked in with the following update:

"Continuing work on the full remix (not re-master or poncey dance remix) of the forthcoming release of the Cruelty And The Beast album, with producer Scott Atkins, which is destined to be unleashed at some date later this year to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

Today we're combing through 'Thirteen Autumns And A Widow', ‘Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids’, ‘Lustmord And Wargasm’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’, having spent several weeks improving tenfold the original mix, and having already conquered the other tracks. This means that by the end of this week, this snarling cat should be in the proverbial bag and I can slip into the tour (for now) sound of mind!

Anyhoo, the full Cryptoriana World Tour dates (thus far) are available via CradleOfFilth.com with Prague, Ostrava, Budapest and Krakow all sold out and others menacingly close on their heels."