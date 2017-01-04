CRADLE OF FILTH - Fully-Sleeved Old School Shirts Available: "Yes, We Have The Infamous Jesus... Shirt"

Black metal heathens Cradle Of Filth have checked in with some good news:

"New fully-sleeved old school Cradle Of Filth designs now available from HeavyMetalOnline. And yes! We have the infamous Jesus... shirt."

In July 2015, New Zealand-based Stuff.com picked up a thread launched in June 2015 regarding the enduring legacy of Cradle Of Filth's infamous "Jesus Is A Cunt" shirt, which is celebrating its 24th birthday in 2017. An excerpt from their interview with frontman Dani Filth is available below:

"The premise behind the shirt, remember we were young, ... it was more of an anarchic thing more than anything else. Jesus is there because we were looking for a mythological character to sum up the apathy ... that anarchic statement. The religious side of it was obviously there to stir up a bit of controversy at the time but when those shirts were first introduced we were just a small band starting out."

He pauses for a moment before uttering the word "silly."

"It seems strange that 20 odd years on it keeps resurfacing in such a manner," Filth says of that t-shirt. "I think it will always be a bit of a bugbear for the band but at the end of the day it's something that happened. When I get to the pearly gates I'll have to explain my way out of it."

What will you say, Mr Filth?

"You know what, it worked out okay for you – we kept your name alive."

