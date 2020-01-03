CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist RICHARD SHAW Offering New Guitar Lessons In Person And Via Skype

Cradle Of Filth guitarist Richard Shaw has checked in with the following update:

"I'm taking on new guitar students, in person and via Skype, from Monday January 6th. We can cover:

- Learning your favourite songs at all levels

- Rhythm and Lead

- Different playing styles

- Technique

- Songwriting

- Improvisation

- Structuring solos

- Sight Reading

- Music Theory

- Performance

- How to break out of a playing rut

- Music business

- Grades 1-8 and beyond

*NEW* reduced rates for block bookings. Message me to book your lesson."

"Every Facebook missive is going to be about just how good 2019 was for them and how 2020 will be even better moving forward," says Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

"New them. New danger. This one sadly is absolutely no different, as 2019 e.h has been a massive year for Cradle Of Filth, having toured the world extensively from New York to New Zealand, Costa Rica to Costa Brava and everywhere in-between."

"We’ve narrowly missed two massive shows due to freak of nature weather, yet come out from both better off for our being harried by high winds and electrical storms. We’ve been on plane, train and tourbus through all kinds of turbulence in fact, but mainly through a monstrously hot Summer in Europe and Russia; we’ve visited Disneyland and Hobbiton; skydived off the Auckland Sky Tower; walked on many foreign beaches; seen a sloth sanctuary; climbed a mountain in Equador and stood on the Equator; visited pyramids; launched the ‘Pale Countess’ beer and a clothing line with ‘Dropdead’; we have driven ten hours through the Norwegian mountains and broken down far from anywhere on the Canadian border; we have lost luggage many times; had flights cancelled or just horrible delayed; eaten insects; finally released the ‘Cruelty And The Beast - Remistressed’ album after much debacle; played a killer one-off show at the prestigious London Palladium: fought, loved, laughed, partied, risen, partied, railed, collapsed, shone, un-shone, seen many strange and wonderful things and met many good friends... but above all else, we have been Metal to the hilt!"

"It’s been a killer year for the band thanks to our friends, family, awesome management team, our legendary Crewdle of Filth, our record company, booking agents, legal beagles, Dropdead, Killstar, Blackcraftcult, New Rock, Kate’s clothing, and of course, our loyal fans who have been with us, if not at one of the many shows we’ve played across the world, then in undeniable spirit."

"Thank-you one and all, we wing you oceans of our poisonous kisses plus a test-tube full of Ashok’s love juice!"

"2020e.h may well prove to be a defining year for all of us here on this humble rock floating in a squalid back-water of Space, but one thing you can be rest assured on, is that Cradle Of Filth will be as ever-present and ever-filthy as ever, with a new album and a plethora of live adventures to come."

"Stay tuned for many announcements in the coming few months."

Yours Immortally…

Dani Filth

Midian

New Year’s Eve

2019 e.h.