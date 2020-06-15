CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist RICHARD SHAW Offering New Online Guitar Lessons / Guest Performances

Cradle Of Filth guitarist Richard Shaw has checked in with the following update:

"I'm booking guitar lessons and guest performances for this week, Monday June 15th - Sunday June 21st.

I can cover:

• Learning your favourite songs

• Different styles

• Songwriting

• Improvisation

• Soloing

• Theory

• Sight reading

• Technique

• Music business

• Fretboard knowledge

• Graded exams...and more!

Message me to book your lesson." 10% discount for block bookings of 5 or more lessons."