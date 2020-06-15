CRADLE OF FILTH Guitarist RICHARD SHAW Offering New Online Guitar Lessons / Guest Performances
June 15, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Cradle Of Filth guitarist Richard Shaw has checked in with the following update:
"I'm booking guitar lessons and guest performances for this week, Monday June 15th - Sunday June 21st.
I can cover:
• Learning your favourite songs
• Different styles
• Songwriting
• Improvisation
• Soloing
• Theory
• Sight reading
• Technique
• Music business
• Fretboard knowledge
• Graded exams...and more!
Message me to book your lesson." 10% discount for block bookings of 5 or more lessons."