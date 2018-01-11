CRADLE OF FILTH "Improving Tenfold The Original Mix" For Cruelty And The Beast 20th Anniversary Version

"I have stationed myself up at Grindstone Studios again today (Wednesday January 10th) for the last few days before the Cryptoriana European Tour kicks off in Prague next week," says Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

"Continuing work on the full remix (not re-master or poncey dance remix) of the forthcoming release of the Cruelty And The Beast album, with producer Scott Atkins, which is destined to be unleashed at some date later this year to coincide with its 20th anniversary.

Today we're combing through 'Thirteen Autumns And A Widow', ‘Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids’, ‘Lustmord And Wargasm’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’, having spent several weeks improving tenfold the original mix, and having already conquered the other tracks. This means that by the end of this week, this snarling cat should be in the proverbial bag and I can slip into the tour (for now) sound of mind!

Anyhoo, the full Cryptoriana World Tour dates (thus far) are available via CradleOfFilth.com with Prague, Ostrava, Budapest and Krakow all sold out and others menacingly close on their heels."