CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Gearing Up To Release First Full Length Solo Album - "This Will Be A Very Exciting Year"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"My beloved Schoolcraftians,

As some of you already know I will be releasing my first full length album as a solo artist later this year. I wanted to draw attention to some of the music currently available on my official Bandcamp site. Some of these singles and EPs will no longer be available by the end of this year so make sure you get them while you still can. I’m excited to bring you more full length releases through my solo work over the next few years. My sound is maturing quickly and I want to move forward with newer material where I feel some of these older songs belong in future releases. I also promise I will always create music that is purely under my genuine creative control and free from any pressure from the industry towards my artistic vision. Thank you always for your support. This will be a very exciting year ahead!"

Lindsay's Bandcamp page

Lindsay was interviewed by KaaosTV before Cradle Of Filth's headline show at Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland on March 7th. Watch below:

Cradle Of Filth guitarist Richard Shaw and Lindsay Schoolcraft will hold a masterclass in Birmingham, England on March 15th at the Academy Of Contemporary Music. It runs from 12 noon to 1:30 PM.