CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT On Being A Musician - "Positive Criticism Is There For You To Grow, So Listen Good!"

Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with a new update:

"I’ve heard people mention this or have asked me this many time in the past and NO! Going solo versus being in a band is NOT easier. It’s just as hard and just as much work, only major difference: you get stuck with the entire bill at the end of the day. Yes, the creative control is awesome as a solo artist, but it’s all on you and you have to make sure your vision is completed beginning to end. And that takes many years of developing tedious time management and organization skills.

There is definitely a family atmosphere with being in a band. I’m lucky to say my hired guns and team are like family, and the family will keep expanding over the years!

All I’m trying to say is that it doesn’t matter what you choose to do in this industry: start a band, go solo, be a live session for hire, or become a studio musician or composer. It’s all a lot of hard work regardless of your path. Keep pushing people, keep supporting one another too (because competition is dumb. And so is being butthurt, positive criticism is there for you to grow, so listen good!"

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.

January

18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic

20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia

21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary

23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland

27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany

29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany

30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February

1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany

7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany

9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy

14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France

15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France

19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France

21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France

23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria

26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany

March

1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany

3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI

5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia

9 - Red - Moscow, Russia