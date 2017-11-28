CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT On Being A Musician - "Positive Criticism Is There For You To Grow, So Listen Good!"

November 28, 2017, an hour ago

news cradleof filth black death lindsay schoolcraft

CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT On Being A Musician - "Positive Criticism Is There For You To Grow, So Listen Good!"

Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with a new update:

"I’ve heard people mention this or have asked me this many time in the past and NO! Going solo versus being in a band is NOT easier. It’s just as hard and just as much work, only major difference: you get stuck with the entire bill at the end of the day. Yes, the creative control is awesome as a solo artist, but it’s all on you and you have to make sure your vision is completed beginning to end. And that takes many years of developing tedious time management and organization skills.

There is definitely a family atmosphere with being in a band. I’m lucky to say my hired guns and team are like family, and the family will keep expanding over the years! 

All I’m trying to say is that it doesn’t matter what you choose to do in this industry: start a band, go solo, be a live session for hire, or become a studio musician or composer. It’s all a lot of hard work regardless of your path. Keep pushing people, keep supporting one another too (because competition is dumb. And so is being butthurt, positive criticism is there for you to grow, so listen good!"

Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.

January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic    
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary    
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany    
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany    
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany

February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands    
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany     
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany     
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland     
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy     
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy    
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain    
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain    
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France    
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France    
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France     
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany         
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria    
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany   

March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium    
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany     
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI    
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden     
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland    
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews