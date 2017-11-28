CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT On Being A Musician - "Positive Criticism Is There For You To Grow, So Listen Good!"
November 28, 2017, an hour ago
Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with a new update:
"I’ve heard people mention this or have asked me this many time in the past and NO! Going solo versus being in a band is NOT easier. It’s just as hard and just as much work, only major difference: you get stuck with the entire bill at the end of the day. Yes, the creative control is awesome as a solo artist, but it’s all on you and you have to make sure your vision is completed beginning to end. And that takes many years of developing tedious time management and organization skills.
There is definitely a family atmosphere with being in a band. I’m lucky to say my hired guns and team are like family, and the family will keep expanding over the years!
All I’m trying to say is that it doesn’t matter what you choose to do in this industry: start a band, go solo, be a live session for hire, or become a studio musician or composer. It’s all a lot of hard work regardless of your path. Keep pushing people, keep supporting one another too (because competition is dumb. And so is being butthurt, positive criticism is there for you to grow, so listen good!"
Cradle Of Filth have announced a run of European tour dates, with Moonspell confirmed as special guests for the duration of the tour. The schedule is listed below.
January
18 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
19 - Garage - Ostrava, Czech Republic
20 - MMC - Bratislava, Slovakia
21 - A38 - Budapest, Hungary
23 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
24 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
25 - B90 - Gdansk, Poland
27 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany
28 - C-Club - Berlin, Germany
29 - Grunspan - Hamburg, Germany
30 - Schlachthof - Bremen, Germany
February
1 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
2 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
3 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
6 - Zeche - Bochum, Germany
7 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
8 - Hirsch - Nuremberg, Germany
9 - Garage - Saarbrucken, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
12 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
13 - Zona Roveri - Bologna, Italy
14 - Le Fil - Saint Etienne, France
15 - Salamandra 1 - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
16 - Mon Live - Madrid, Spain
18 - CC John Lennon - Limoges, France
19 - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
20 - Le Metaphone - Lille, France
21 - La Rondia - Besancon, France
23 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
25 - Conrad Sohms - Dornbirn, Austria
26 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
27 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
March
1 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
2 - Roxy - Flensburg, Germany
3 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
4 - Vulkan Arena - Norway, MI
5 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
7 - Nosturi - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Zal Oyhidaniya - St Petersburg, Russia
9 - Red - Moscow, Russia