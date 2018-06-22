CRADLE OF FILTH - Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT's New Solo Album Nearing Completion - "Sent Off To Get Mastered"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update on ger forthcoming solo album:

"It’s been a very long week, but finally the copyrights and cover permissions are under way, the album artwork is beyond what I’ve dreamt, publishing is done, logo and new font are finished (!!!), and the album is being sent off to get mastered tonight! I can’t believe it! I’ve come so far and still have a little way to go, but I promise I am trying my absolute hardest to get this release to your eager ears as soon as possible! More to be revealed soon!"

Lindsay was interviewed by KaaosTV before Cradle Of Filth's headline show at Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland on March 7th. Watch below: