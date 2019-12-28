CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks In-Depth On Music Marketing In Today's Industry (Video)

Lindsay Schoolcraft, the keyboardist and vocalist for the internationally popular heavy metal band Cradle of Filth, joined Online Musician host C. J. to discuss how she’s using the principles taught in the Savvy Musician Academy to launch her own album without a record label. Lindsay is an experienced recording and touring artist and speaks directly to the pain points that are wreaking havoc on the music industry.

Key points from episode:

- the problems with rapid change in the record industry

- the financial reality that’s hitting touring musicians

- the confusion surrounding artists

- working with a Grammy-winning artist

- how Lindsay to decided to do it on her own

- how SMA was life-changing for Lindsay

- the toll that’s taken by touring

- great awakenings to music marketing

- Lindsay’s spending and profits

Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr, is now available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.