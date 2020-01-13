CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Backing Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks Recording On A Budget In New Livestream Video

In the livestream clip below, Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft and producer Tyler Williams (Monolithic Productions) discuss recording on a budget, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr.

Lindsay's new solo album, Martyr, is now available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

