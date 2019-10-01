CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Anything Is Possible With Dedication, Grit, And Not Giving Up"

Gearing up for the release of her new solo album, Martyr, Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has issued the following update:

"I had to take a moment to stop and breathe from all the merchandise production and marketing to appreciate the fact that I really do have my dream job. It’s been a lot of hard work, struggle, and sacrifice, and if you told me as a teen that all of this would happen one day, including becoming my own record label, I wouldn’t have believed you for a second. Anything is possible with dedication, grit, and not giving up. One week today my debut solo album will be available for your ears. Thanks for being part of this incredible journey with me."

Lindsay has released an official video for the opening track, "Savior", from Martyr. Check it out below.

Lindsay recently released a lyric video for her song "Where I Fall". The track is from her upcoming album Martyr which will be released on October 7th. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

