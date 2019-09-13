CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Every Time I Get Up On Stage It Makes Up For All The Crappy Things That Have Ever Happened To Me"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist and vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checekd in with the following update:

"Every time I get up on stage it makes up for all the crappy things that have ever happened to me. I’m always grateful for the life I’ve been given and the position I hold that allows me to help others. Strange times are upon us and I’ve noticed this wave of people choosing to breed toxicity and assume the worst of one another instead of finding the respect to try and talk it out properly and with decency. All I can say is be kind to others no matter what and seriously listen to them and their body language.

I’ve found being the 'silent observer' and not getting involved to be my secret weapon when surrounded by a negative moment. Consider the source, too, when someone is trying to cause you problems and tear you down behind your back. Hurt people hurt people. They need love, too. People who love themselves feel no need to hurt others, but instead celebrate people’s positives and embrace their flaws. Ask yourself who’s opinion really matters because it should be yours and yours alone at the end of each day.

And thank you for tonight, Auckland. It was the best way to end this tour!"

Lindsay recently released a lyric video for her song "Where I Fall". The track is from her upcoming album Martyr which will be released on October 7th. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

Join the mailing list to be notified when Martyr is released by clicking here. For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.