CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Posts Track-By-Track Breakdown Of New Solo Album (Video)

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft has posted a new video update for her fans:

"Let's talk about what it really means to support indie artists and also tell the tales of the songs on Martyr..."

Martyr is now available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.