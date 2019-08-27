CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases Official Lyric Video For "Where I Fall"

August 27, 2019, an hour ago

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist and vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft, has now released a lyric video for her song "Where I Fall". The track is from her upcoming album Martyr which will be released on October 7th. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

Join the mailing list to be notified when Martyr is released by clicking here. For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.



