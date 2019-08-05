CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases "See The Light" Lyric Video

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist and vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft, has now released a lyric video for her song "See The Light". The track is from her upcoming album Martyr which will be released on October 7th and features a guest appearance from Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

Lindsay commented, "I knew I wanted to have a duet on this album somewhere and the more I completed composing 'See The Light' with Rocky Gray, the more I knew Xenoyr needed to appear on it. Sometimes, if you want to say something loudly it has to be screamed harshly, and the more I reflected on the lyrics, the more I heard many of our shared conversations. This song is open to interpretation, but I wrote it back in 2016 when it was prevalent that greed and prejudice were more valued globally over compassion and doing the right thing. Those difficult times for the world inspired this song greatly.”

