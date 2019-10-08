CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT's New Solo Album Streaming Via Spotify; Limited Edition Storybook Digipack Featuring Two Bonus Tracks Available

Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has issued the following update:

"The Shop is now open!!! You can finally own vinyls, CDs, shirts, hoodies, and so much more at SchoolcraftShop.com! There are also digital downloads of the album available here, too, and even some limited bundle deals of exclusive merch!

I can't believe the shop is finally here! Martyr is available on all digital platforms this Friday October 11th!"

Martyr is now available for streaming via Spotify here.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.