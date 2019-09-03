CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist / Vocalist LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks New Solo Album - "It Turned Out Beyond What My Dreams And Visions Were For It"

Cradle Of Filth keyboardist and vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft is featured in a new interview with Metal Discovery discussing her forthcoming solo album, Martyr. Following is an excerpt.

On working with Rocky Gray (ex-Evanescence)

Lindsay: "We definitely did impress one another at points during the demo stages. I think when I went in to track the vocals for the song 'Where I Fall', my producer Tyler Williams went quiet and, by the end of it, just said, 'Wow.' It was his first time hearing it. This album turned out beyond what my dreams and visions were for it. I’m so happy Tyler and Rocky were open to my weird ideas and subtly implementing other genre influences like lounge, trip-hop, and nu-metal."

On working with producer / engineer Tyler Williams

Lindsay: "Tyler was my cheerleader and also my problem solver. We did things on that album that sound massive, but were done with so little budget. He let me take the reins, but when I didn’t know or understand something I let him take over. I tried to push for more reverb, but he helped me not turn the album into a sonic mess (laughs). Maybe next time."

On touring with Cradle Of Filth while working on Martyr

Lindsay: "It’s good multitasking. I bring a lyric book with me when I travel and make melody line demos on my phone’s voice recorder. Then, when I’m home, I jam on the piano and try to make a quick demo before Cradle whisks me away again. That’s how I was able to complete Martyr around tours."

Read the complete interview here.

Lindsay has released a lyric video for her song "Where I Fall". The track is from her upcoming album Martyr which will be released on October 7th. The album was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

Join the mailing list to be notified when Martyr is released by clicking here. For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.