CRADLE OF FILTH Launch Signature Vempire, Midian Guitars

Finger pickin’ good bastards Cradle Of Filth have teamed up with the fretful ghouls at Vorona Guitars to present two incredible guitars based on the band’s infamous Vempire and Midian releases.⁣

Handmade to order and intended for the serious connossieur, these two weapons of mass disruption convey the essence of the albums they are named after; fantastical, vicious and darkly to behold.⁣

⁣Specs for the Vempire guitar are:⁣

- Seymour Duncan Blackout HH Active Pickups⁣

- Ebony fretboard⁣

- Glow in the dark binding ⁣

- Glow in the dark "Divinity And Lust Are Forever Forbidden To Meet" Inlay⁣

- Hipshot locking tuners⁣

- Original Floyd Rose Bridge⁣

- 25.5" Scale⁣

- 24 Stainless steel jumbo frets.⁣

- 1 Vol.⁣

- Matte Finish⁣

Specs for the Midian guitar are:⁣

- Mahogany body/ 3 Piece mahogany set neck⁣

- Seymour Duncan Blackout/EMG bridge humbucker.⁣

- Glossy Finish.⁣

- Purple faux binding.⁣

- Custom COF Midian Moon dot inlays.⁣

- 25.5" Scale.⁣

- 24 Stainless Steel Jumbo Frets.⁣

- Gotoh Tune O Matic bridge.⁣

- Ebony Fretboard

Each guitar has a unique serial number for authenticity and come encoffined in cases bearing the COF and Vorona logos. ⁣

On ordering there is also an option to swap the Seymour Duncan pickups for EMG 81/85’s for the Vempire model and EMG 81’s for the Midian. ⁣

⁣Any additional modifications are always welcome to be discussed. Both models are available in Left handed versions and 7+ String configuration under custom request.